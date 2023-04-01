Tennis Tracker: Machac beats Thompson to give Czech Republic Davis Cup lead

The ATP season may have come to an end, but this week there is action from the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, as a number of top nations battle it out to become champions. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date with all the results.

18:18 CET - Despite Australia being the favourites, the Czech Republic have gotten off to the perfect start in the Davis Cup semi-final. Tomas Machac (23) has beaten Jordan Thompson (29) 6-4, 7-5.

16:31 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) has been speaking for the first time since Sunday night when he clinched the ATP Finals title. He and Serbia now have a huge Davis Cup quarter-final tie to contend with against Great Britain on Thursday. Read all Djokvoic had said to say here ahead of the match.

15:51 CET - We are just a few minutes away from the opening match of the Davis Cup quarter-final tie between the Czech Republic and Australia! Tomas Machac (23) faces Jordan Thompson (29), follow it with us live.

7:10 CET - The 2022 Davis Cup finalists Australia will this afternoon take on the 2013 winners Czech Republic for a place in the semi-finals. Alex De Minaur (24) is the standout player for the Aussies and if he is in good form, Australia will be hard to beat. However, Jiri Lehecka (22) made the fourth round at Wimbledon this season and possesses exciting talent so he could cause Minaur some problems.

Either way, it should be entertaining so follow it all here with us!

Overnight we had some bad Wimbledon-related news for fans as the council have rejected planning permission for its expansion.

Read more here.