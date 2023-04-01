Tennis Tracker: Zandschulp gives Netherlands Davis Cup quarter-final lead against Italy

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Davis Cup - World Group ATP - Singles
  4. Tennis Tracker: Zandschulp gives Netherlands Davis Cup quarter-final lead against Italy
Tennis Tracker: Zandschulp gives Netherlands Davis Cup quarter-final lead against Italy
Sinner celebrates win in ATP finals match
Sinner celebrates win in ATP finals match
Reuters
The ATP season may have come to an end, but this week there is action from the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, as a number of top nations battle it out to become champions. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date with all the results.

13:11 CET - After three sets and two tie-breaks, Botic Van De Zandschulp (28) has given the Netherlands a 1-0 lead at the Davis Cup! He defeated Italy's Matteo Arnaldi (22) 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 7-6 (9-7)6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 7-6 (9-7).

7:10 CET - After a thrilling comeback from Australia in the Davis Cup yesterday, we have another fascinating tie ahead of us today. Jannik Sinner's (22) Italy face the Netherlands in the quarter-final and it should be a blockbuster! 

Mentions
TennisDavis Cup - World Group ATP - SinglesTennis TrackerVan De Zandschulp Botic
Related Articles
Red-hot Djokovic hoping for 'final push' for Serbia in Davis Cup
Novak Djokovic eyes second Davis Cup title for Serbia to cap off stellar season
Novak Djokovic already eyeing more history with potential 'Golden Slam' in 2024
Show more
Tennis
Australian Open chief still confident Nadal will be back in Melbourne
Australia produce thrilling fightback to see off Czech Republic in Davis Cup quarters
Updated
Finland hope to continue Davis Cup fairytale and inspire new generation
Wimbledon suffers expansion plan blow after council refuses permission
Tennis Tracker: Australia battle back to defeat Czech Republic in Davis Cup
Reigning champions Canada knocked out of Davis Cup by Finland in huge upset
Raonic gives champions Canada fast start against Finland with victory over Kaukovalta
Tennis Tracker: Finland move into Davis Cup semi-finals with win over Canada
Most Read
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
Tennis Tracker: Australia battle back to defeat Czech Republic in Davis Cup
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Everton fuelled by points penalty disappointment - director of football

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings