Tennis Tracker: Zandschulp gives Netherlands Davis Cup quarter-final lead against Italy

The ATP season may have come to an end, but this week there is action from the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, as a number of top nations battle it out to become champions. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date with all the results.

13:11 CET - After three sets and two tie-breaks, Botic Van De Zandschulp (28) has given the Netherlands a 1-0 lead at the Davis Cup! He defeated Italy's Matteo Arnaldi (22) 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 7-6 (9-7)6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 7-6 (9-7).

7:10 CET - After a thrilling comeback from Australia in the Davis Cup yesterday, we have another fascinating tie ahead of us today. Jannik Sinner's (22) Italy face the Netherlands in the quarter-final and it should be a blockbuster!