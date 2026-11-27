Lorenzo Musetti ⁠put Italy on the cusp of the ‌Davis Cup final as he ‌beat Czech Republic's ‌Jakub Mensik 6-3, 6-4 in ‌the opening singles of ‌the semi-final on Friday.

Musetti proved too solid for ‌Mensik with a ⁠single ‌break of serve in each ​set enough for the win.

Mensik, world ranked ​15th to Musetti's 27th, did have chances to ⁠break ​serve in the second set, including when Musetti served for the match, ‌but could not extend the contest.

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Flavio Cobolli will now try and finish the job for Italy, who are seeking a fourth successive title without the help of ‌world number two ​Jannik Sinner who is ‌injured.

Cobolli will be up against Jiri Lehecka.

The second semi-final takes place on Saturday when Spain ⁠face ⁠Britain.