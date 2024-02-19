Tennis Tracker: Azarenka and Fernandez both in action as play starts in Dubai

Azarenka is in action in Dubai
Azarenka is in action in Dubai
AFP, Flashscore
Another busy week on the ATP and WTA tours is upon us, with tournaments in Dubai, Rio, Doha and Los Cabos all underway on a jam-packed Monday. There's also one final match to be played in Delray Beach, as Taylor Fritz (26) and Tommy Paul (26) prepare to battle it out in an all-American clash.

08:45 CET - After winning her second consecutive Australian Open title last month, world number two Aryna Sabalenka (25) is hunting for more success on her return to action in Dubai this week.

Read more about that here. 

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of Monday's tennis action, with tournaments in Dubai, Rio, Doha and Los Cabos all kicking off, as well as a blockbuster final in Delray Beach between Taylor Fritz (26) and Tommy Paul (26) to look forward to later. 

Mentions
TennisDelray Beach ATP - SinglesDubai WTA - SinglesLos Cabos ATP - SinglesDoha ATP - SinglesRio de Janeiro ATP - SinglesTennis Tracker
Carlos Alcaraz admits he is 'far from true level' after Buenos Aires exit

