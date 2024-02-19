Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko, Pliskova and Azarenka all through on busy day in Dubai

Another busy week on the ATP and WTA tours is upon us, with tournaments in Dubai, Rio, Doha and Los Cabos all underway on a jam-packed Monday. There's also one final match to be played in Delray Beach, as Taylor Fritz (26) and Tommy Paul (26) prepare to battle it out in an all-American clash.

14:35 CET - Veronika Kudermetova (26) has come out on top in a topsy-turvy match against Australian Open semi-finalist Dayana Yastremska (23), winning 6-0, 1-6, 6-0.

Elsewhere, Pavel Kotov (25) is through to the next round in Doha after an impressive 6-2, 7-5 victory over Italian Lorenzo Sonego (28).

13:38 CET - World number nine Jelena Ostapenko (26) has battled her way through in Dubai, coming from a set down to overcome China's Xiyu Wang (22) 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in just over two hours.

12:00 CET - Another Czech star has been in action in Dubai, but it wasn't good news for Marie Bouzkova (25), who was beaten 6-4, 6-3 in 93 minutes by Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32)

11:11 CET - The great form of Karolina Pliskova (31) has continued in Dubai with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over China's Shuai Zhang (35) - this is her 10th straight win when she has taken to court with the only loss coming on Friday against Iga Swiatek in Doha, which was a walkover.

09:52 CET - Victoria Azarenka (34) and Leylah Fernandez (21) have both sealed comfortable straight-set victories over Arantxa Rus (33) and Bernarda Pera (29) respectively to move into the next round in Dubai.

08:45 CET - After winning her second consecutive Australian Open title last month, world number two Aryna Sabalenka (25) is hunting for more success on her return to action in Dubai this week.

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of Monday's tennis action, with tournaments in Dubai, Rio, Doha and Los Cabos all kicking off, as well as a blockbuster final in Delray Beach between Taylor Fritz (26) and Tommy Paul (26) to look forward to later.