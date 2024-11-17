Italy to host ATP Finals until 2030 after Sinner triumphs in Turin

The ATP Finals will continue to be staged in Italy until 2030, the governing body of men's tennis and the Italian Tennis Federation (FITP) announced on Sunday.

The decision follows the successful run of the event in Turin, which was initially scheduled to host the season-ending tournament until 2025.

The tournament, boosted by the presence of local hero and world number one Jannik Sinner, drew over 183,000 fans this year, with all 15 sessions of the eight-day event sold out. The prize fund reached an unprecedented $15.25 million.

"The ATP Finals has firmly established its legacy in Italy as a premier global sporting event," said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi in a statement.

"Together with FITP, we aim to continue enhancing the experience for players and fans."

Sinner became the first Italian to claim the title on Sunday after beating American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the final.