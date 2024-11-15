Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Finals - Turin ATP - Singles
  4. Medvedev out to 'build a better version' of himself after disappointing season

Medvedev out to 'build a better version' of himself after disappointing season

Reuters
Daniil Medvedev will end the season without a title for the first time since 2017
Daniil Medvedev will end the season without a title for the first time since 2017Reuters / Guglielmo Mangiapane
Daniil Medvedev (28) said he needs to "build a better version" of himself after Thursday's ATP Finals defeat to Jannik Sinner (23) ensured the Russian will end the season without a title for the first time since 2017.

Former US Open champion Medvedev was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by world number one Sinner in his final group match, leaving him no chance of reaching the last four in the season-ending tournament in Turin.

"I want to be number one in the world, but I didn't play well enough this year, by far. Jannik is playing much better. He proved it many times," Medvedev told reporters.

"But I'm number four in the big tennis world. I'm super proud about that because, as I said, especially in the end of the year, I struggled throughout the whole year. Every practice, every match was a struggle for me.

"Before I would feel I had the edge on the opponent and win it easy. Now I needed to win three sets, tie-breaks, breaks in the end of the set. I would put it (season) somewhere on six and a half out of 10."

Medvedev's latest resutls
Medvedev's latest resutlsFlashscore

Medvedev, who opted to skip ATP 250 events and only play in bigger tournaments this year, reached the final of the Australian Open and Indian Wells.

Asked about his plans for the pre-season, Medvedev said: "We're going to try to really build something a little bit new. I see right now that it's not good enough, especially against guys like Jannik and Carlos (Alcaraz).

"If we talk purely tactics, I feel like I played fine. It's just execution... That's what we're going to work on a lot in pre-season, to build a little bit better version of myself, which is not easy when you're 28 years old.

"About titles, I'm not that concerned. I could have gotten some different tournaments. I basically played three 500s this year and all the rest was Masters and Grand Slams."

Mentions
TennisFinals - Turin ATP - SinglesDaniil Medvedev
Related Articles
Super Sinner continues perfect ATP Finals run with victory over Medvedev
Updated
Fritz on brink of semi-finals after seeing off De Minaur challenge at ATP Finals
Updated
Top tennis players complain about 'challenging' quality of ATP balls
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Badosa in BJK Cup, Alcaraz to take on Zverev at ATP Finals
Sinner backing ex-trainer to succeed in new role with Berrettini despite doping scandal
Nick Kyrgios to make long-awaited return from injury at Brisbane International
Japan and Slovakia complete stellar comebacks to earn spots in BJK Cup quarter-finals
Czech tennis player Bartunkova free to return to action after accepting six-month doping ban
Tennis Tracker: Sinner downs Medvedev after Fritz wins, USA dumped out of BJK Cup
Former Uruguay striker Diego Forlan falls short in his tennis doubles debut
Most Read
Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Where the game will be won and lost in Abidjan
Late winner reignites China's World Cup dream, Iran and South Korea increase leads
Referee David Coote being investigated by UEFA after new video emerges
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings