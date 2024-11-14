Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Finals - Turin ATP - Singles
  Taylor Fritz on brink of semis after seeing off challenge of Alex De Minaur at ATP Finals

Taylor Fritz on brink of semis after seeing off challenge of Alex De Minaur at ATP Finals

AFP
Taylor Fritz celebrates after victory against Alex De Minaur
Taylor Fritz celebrates after victory against Alex De Minaur
Taylor Fritz (27) closed in on the last four of the ATP Finals on Thursday after coming from behind to beat Alex De Minaur (25) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

American Fritz came through an entertaining match in Turin to send home Finals debutant De Minaur, who by winning a set handed Jannik Sinner a semi-final spot.

Sinner heads into his last match in the Ilie Nastatse Group against Daniil Medvedev knowing that he is through no matter what, with a win ensuring him of top spot.

Fritz meanwhile will join Sinner in the knockout stage as long as the world number one wins at least one set in front of his home fans.

Sinner is hunting his first Finals title after an exceptional season in which he won seven tournaments, including his first Grand Slam victories at the Australian and US Opens.

He lost last year's final to Novak Djokovic, who pulled out of the tournament injured this time around.

Sinner entered the season-ending event already assured of becoming the first Italian to top the ATP end-of-year rankings.

However, he has been dogged by controversy after twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

He was initially cleared by the International Tennis Integrity Agency but at the end of September the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed, seeking a ban of up to two years.

