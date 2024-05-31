Brilliant Carlos Alcaraz fells Sebastian Korda to book French Open fourth-round spot

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Brilliant Carlos Alcaraz fells Sebastian Korda to book French Open fourth-round spot

Brilliant Carlos Alcaraz fells Sebastian Korda to book French Open fourth-round spot

Updated
Alcaraz in action
Alcaraz in actionReuters
Third seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) sparkled and showed steely resolve in his most convincing match at the French Open this year for a 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over American Sebastian Korda (23) to reach the fourth round of Roland Garros on Friday.

Still wearing a compression sleeve on his right arm after a recent injury, Alcaraz produced a stellar show in a rematch of the duo's 2022 encounter to firmly put himself back in the conversation as the favourite to lift the title in Paris and a third major.

"I feel amazing, feel great playing on this court. Obviously I have great memories here," Alcaraz said.

"Great matches I've played before. I'm feeling better and better every match I play. The crowd was amazing. Every day it's even better. I'm excited to play in the second week in Paris again. Hopefully I'll keep going."

The lively Alcaraz broke Korda in a close opening game but the world number three allowed his 27th-seeded opponent to hit back instantly and drag him into a fight on a cold evening on Court Philippe Chatrier.

He revved up his backhand to set up the opportunity to break for a 5-4 lead, pouncing when Korda netted a flying volley after surging forward, and the 21-year-old Spaniard took the opening set by holding serve to love in the following game.

The 2023 semi-finalist was clearly in the mood to entertain the evening crowd early in the next as he pulled off a sideways tweener that Korda dealt with at the net, and later lobbed the 23-year-old with a backhand from deep to draw level at 1-1.

Korda, who arrived in Paris hoping to emulate his father Petr's 1992 feat of reaching the Roland Garros final, could do little to stop his showman opponent from breaking but hung on during fierce rallies to hit back and level at 3-3.

Alcaraz let out a scream after blasting a 101 mph forehand to win the tiebreak and double his lead in the contest and the finish line appeared in sight when he broke for a 3-1 lead in the third set, which he wrapped up with a neat volley.

Mentions
French OpenTennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesKorda SebastianAlcaraz Carlos
Related Articles
Stefanos Tsitsipas targets deep run but hopes to avoid 'fifth-set adventures'
Unconvincing Alcaraz fights off De Jong to reach French Open third round
Osaka 'really excited' for Swiatek clash in French Open second round
Show more
Tennis
Stefanos Tsitsipas glides past Zhang Zhizhen into French Open fourth round
Updated
Birthday girl Iga Swiatek swats aside Marie Bouzkova to reach French Open last 16
Updated
No sweat as Jannik Sinner strolls into French Open fourth round in chilly Paris
Updated
Sixth seed Andrey Rublev dumped out by inspired Matteo Arnaldi
Updated
Marketa Vondrousova defeats Chloe Paquet to reach French Open fourth round
Updated
Qualifier Olga Danilovic hails 'out of this planet' compatriot Novak Djokovic
Ons Jabeur ousts Leylah Fernandez to book French Open fourth-round spot
Gauff cruises past Yastremska into French Open fourth round after straight sets win
Battle-hardened Iga Swiatek looks for French Open birthday boost
Most Read
Jose Mourinho on the verge of agreeing deal with Fenerbahce
US Darts Masters: Everything you need to know as PDC visits New York
Champions League Final: What the statistics tell us about the Wembley showpiece
Chelsea reportedly appoint Leicester's Enzo Maresca as new head coach

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings