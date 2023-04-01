Rafael Nadal having hip muscle surgery says representative

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Rafael Nadal having hip muscle surgery says representative
Rafael Nadal having hip muscle surgery says representative
Rafael Nadal has not played since January at the Australian Open
Rafael Nadal has not played since January at the Australian Open
Reuters
French Open holder Rafael Nadal (36), who has missed the French Open this year due to injury, is undergoing surgery on his hip muscle, the Spaniard's representative said on Friday.

The 14-time winner in Paris, who has won a men's joint-record 22 majors, has been out of action since January after hurting his hip flexor in his second-round match at the Australian Open.

His representative Benito Perez-Barbadillo said the results of the surgery were expected on Saturday.

Nadal has said 2024 is likely to be his last year as a professional player.

He was initially set to miss up to eight weeks but skipped claycourt tournaments in Madrid and Rome to build his fitness after being ruled out of events at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona earlier this season.

In March, Nadal fell out of the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time since 2005 and is currently 15th.

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesNadal RafaelFrench Open
Related Articles
Djokovic survives Davidovich Fokina battle to reach fourth round
Sinner exits French Open after wasting match points in five-hour thriller against Altmaier
Brazilian prodigy Thiago Seyboth Wild on cloud nine after Daniil Medvedev upset
Show more
Tennis
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz pummels Denis Shapovalov to reach fourth round
Creaking Novak Djokovic adjusting to new reality at French Open
Elena Rybakina still adjusting to clay as French Open title bid continues
Elina Svitolina thinks of Ukranian soldies after handshake refusal in Russian Blinkova win
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka skips French Open presser citing mental health reasons
'Take responsibility': Technical director slams French players after dismal campaign
WTA releases updated 2023 calendar with Chinese events back
Aryna Sabalenka hurries into French Open fourth round, Khachanov survives
Updated
Elise Mertens dashes third seed Jessica Pegula's hopes of maiden Slam with 6-1 6-3 win
Taylor Fritz gets a taste of how brutal French Open crowd can be
Most Read
Nikola Jokic is one in a million and he now stands on the brink of NBA greatness
Transfer News LIVE: Lingard leaves Forest as Mac Allister closes in on Liverpool switch
Pep Guardiola insists United are much improved since beating City ahead of cup final
PSG say Saturday's game against Clermont to be last for Messi 'this season'