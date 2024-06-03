Ruud sets up French Open rematch with Djokovic after battling past Fritz

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Ruud sets up French Open rematch with Djokovic after battling past Fritz

Ruud sets up French Open rematch with Djokovic after battling past Fritz

Ruud is hoping to "get revenge" against Djokovic
Ruud is hoping to "get revenge" against DjokovicAFP
Casper Ruud (25) continued his bid to reach a third straight French Open final with a four-set victory over American Taylor Fritz (26) in the last 16 on Monday, setting up a meeting with Novak Djokovic (37).

The Norwegian seventh seed, who lost last year's showpiece match to Djokovic and the 2022 final to Rafael Nadal, battled past world number 12 Fritz 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Ruud will face Djokovic in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, after the reigning champion's thrilling triumph over Francisco Cerundolo.

"I have nothing to lose (against Djokovic) and I'm going to try and enjoy it," said Ruud.

"It's always tough. No matter where you play against him it's one of the toughest matches in our sport.

"I'm going to try and get my revenge but I'm sure he's going to be fit and ready to try and get into the semi-finals."

He trails Djokovic 5-1 in their head-to-head record but did win their only meeting this year in the Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals.

Ruud has gone on to reach the final each of the three previous times he has made the quarters at a Grand Slam tournament.

He also lost the 2022 US Open final to Carlos Alcaraz.

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesRuud CasperFritz TaylorFrench Open
Related Articles
Djokovic shrugs off injury to beat Cerundolo in another French Open epic
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Zverev wins thriller, Rybakina and Sabalenka cruise through
Twice finalist Ruud overcomes Davidovich Fokina in early Roland Garros test
Show more
Tennis
Djokovic unsure about French Open quarter-finals after aggravating knee injury
Rising star Andreeva beats local hope Gracheva to reach first Grand Slam quarter-final
Updated
Medvedev knocked out of French Open as De Minaur breaks Australian hoodoo
Updated
Power couple 'Tsitsidosa' withdraw from French Open mixed doubles
Rybakina marches past Svitolina into French Open quarter-finals, Paolini awaits
Updated
Second seed Sabalenka bludgeons Navarro for French Open quarter-final spot
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic & Sabalenka march on at French Open as Medvedev bows out
Jannik Sinner quells Corentin Moutet challenge to book French Open quarter-final spot
Most Read
AFCON top scorer Nsue played illegally for Equatorial Guinea for 11 years
Real Madrid announce long-awaited signing of superstar forward Kylian Mbappe
UCL Team of the Season: Real Madrid stars stand out but who else makes the cut?
Chelsea appoint Championship-winning boss Enzo Maresca as new manager

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings