Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Swiatek among those playing to reach French Open third round

Flashscore

Iga Swiatek (22), Casper Ruud (24) and Alexander Zverev (26) are all in action at the French Open today, and you can keep up with how they get on right here, with our tracker providing updates and highlights of all the big games.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to today's coverage of the French Open second round, which will see the likes of Iga Swiatek (22), Casper Ruud (24) and Alexander Zverev (26) take to the court.