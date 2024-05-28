Tennis Tracker: Ruud & Sabalenka ease into second round, Kerber dumped out

Ruud is into the second round
Ruud is into the second roundAFP, Flashscore
The opening round of this year's French Open comes to a close today, with Elena Rybakina (24), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Novak Djokovic (37) among those involved.

18:10 CET - Three-time major winner Angelique Kerber (36) is out in the first round after falling in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to Arantxa Rus (33).

Meanwhile, on the men's side of the draw, 11th seed Alex de Minaur (25) has thrashed American teenager Alex Michelsen (19) for the loss of just three games

17:48 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) has coasted into the second round after an emphatic 6-1, 6-2 win over Erika Andreeva (19). Also through is Croatian Petra Martic (33) and Russia's Elina Avanesyan (21).

16:14 CET - Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) is the next man through in Paris, battling past home favourite Arthur Cazaux (21) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4.

16:11 CET - The rain has finally eased in the French capital, and play is now set to get underway on the outside courts!

16:06 CET - Two-time finalist Casper Ruud (25) got his Roland Garros campaign off to a fine past, easing past Felipe Meligeni Alves (26) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in just under two hours.

14:15 CET - Under the roof of Court Philippe-Chatrier, Qinwen Zheng (21) has made light work of home favourite Alize Cornet (34), winning 6-2, 6-1 in the final match of the Frenchwoman's career. 

12:30 CET - World number four Elena Rybakina (24) is safely through to the second round after a convincing 6-2, 6-3 victory over Belgium's Greet Minnen (26). 

Elsewhere, play on the outside courts has yet to start with rain sweeping through Roland-Garros. 

09:30 CET - Play gets underway in just over 90 minutes, as Elena Rybakina (24), Alex de Minaur (25) and Elise Mertens (28) all kick off their campaigns in the French capital.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

08:50 CET - But first, a couple of results to bring you up to date with from late last night. Men's fifth seed Daniil Medvedev (28) saw off the challenge of Dominik Koepfer (30), winning in four sets 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, while Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) was stunned 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 by Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23).

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of Day 3 at the 2024 French Open!

