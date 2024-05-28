Tennis Tracker: Rybakina eases into second round, Zheng up against Cornet

Tennis Tracker: Rybakina eases into second round, Zheng up against Cornet

The opening round of this year's French Open comes to a close today, with Elena Rybakina (24), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Novak Djokovic (37) among those involved.

12:30 CET - World number four Elena Rybakina (24) is safely through to the second round after a convincing 6-2, 6-3 victory over Belgium's Greet Minnen (26). 

Elsewhere, play on the outside courts has yet to start with rain sweeping through Roland-Garros. 

09:30 CET - Play gets underway in just over 90 minutes, as Elena Rybakina (24), Alex de Minaur (25) and Elise Mertens (28) all kick off their campaigns in the French capital.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

08:50 CET - But first, a couple of results to bring you up to date with from late last night. Men's fifth seed Daniil Medvedev (28) saw off the challenge of Dominik Koepfer (30), winning in four sets 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, while Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) was stunned 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 by Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23).

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of Day 3 at the 2024 French Open!

