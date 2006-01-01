Zverev assault case ends with settlement as he contests French Open

Zverev assault case ends with settlement as he contests French Open

Alexander Zverev was on trial for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend
Alexander Zverev was on trial for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriendAFP
A German court Friday dropped a case against Alexander Zverev (27) accusing him of assaulting his ex-girlfriend after a settlement was agreed upon as the tennis star competes in the French Open.

Zverev's former partner Brenda Patea "was no longer interested in pursuing the prosecution", said Inga Wahlen, deputy Berlin criminal courts spokeswoman.

The plaintiff and the tennis star had decided "they would like to resolve this smouldering conflict peacefully, also in the interests of their child", she said.

He had agreed to pay 200,000 euros (£170,000) as part of the settlement, with most of it going into state coffers and the remainder to a fund for charitable organisations, she said.

Lawyers for Zverev - the world number four player who will compete in the semi-finals at Roland Garros later Friday - stressed in a statement he was "still considered innocent".

The appeal hearing opened last week in Berlin but Zverev had been absent from the proceedings.

The German had received a 450,000 euro fine (£390,000) in October over the allegations but he appealed the ruling.

The 27-year-old was accused of "briefly" choking Patea "with both hands" in May 2020, according to the court. The alleged incident took place in the stairwell of her apartment building in Berlin, the court said.

Patea is said to have suffered "difficulty breathing and significant pain" as a result of the assault.

Zverev rejected the accusations.

