Ons Jabeur ends Clara Tauson's run to reach French Open quarters

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open WTA - Singles
  4. Ons Jabeur ends Clara Tauson's run to reach French Open quarters

Ons Jabeur ends Clara Tauson's run to reach French Open quarters

Jabeur celebrates her win
Jabeur celebrates her winReuters
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (29) slid into the French Open quarter-finals for the second time when she earned a hard-fought 6-4, 6-4 victory over Denmark's Clara Tauson (21) on Sunday, celebrating by having a singalong with her fans.

World number nine Jabeur broke the 72nd-ranked Tauson's service in a tight third game and nearly dropped her own right afterwards in a marathon 26-point game but held firm and went on to clinch the first set.

With a superb passing shot, the Tunisian immediately took the lead in the second set but could not hold it and had to wait until the fifth game to break again as Tauson hit two mistimed unforced errors.

Tauson, who defeated 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round and former runner-up Sofia Kenin in the third, nearly drew level in the 10th game but Jabeur kept the upper hand to wrap up victory in little over an hour and a half.

Jabeur waved her arms and bounced up and down while singing along with fans during her post-match interview on court, later saying that the song was a mix of Arabic, French and Italian that she loosely translated as "it's incredible, step by step to the final".

Jabeur, targeting a first Grand Slam title after finishing runner-up twice at Wimbledon and at the US Open last year, will face world number three Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals.

"It's going to be difficult. She's such a fighter," Jabeur said of the American. "I know I can bother her also but it's going to be a great match."

Mentions
French OpenTennisFrench Open WTA - SinglesJabeur OnsTauson Clara
Related Articles
Ons Jabeur: French Open needs to 'try more' to boost women's prime time tennis
Ons Jabeur overcomes Camila Osorio to move into French Open third round
Ons Jabeur cruises past wildcard Sachia Vickery into French Open second round
Show more
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz glides past Felix Auger-Aliassime into French Open quarters
Updated
Stefanos Tsitsipas survives Matteo Arnaldi scare to reach French Open quarter-finals
Updated
Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff not in favour of late matches after Novak Djokovic marathon
Coco Gauff cruises past Elisabetta Cocciaretto into French Open quarters
Updated
Marketa Vondrousova books French Open quarter-final clash with Iga Swiatek
Swiatek demolishes Potapova in 40 minutes to reach French Open quarters
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sinner into French Open quarters, Alcaraz and Jabeur ease through
Novak Djokovic credits crowd with getting him through French Open late, late show
Alexander Zverev survives Tallon Griekspoor marathon to advance at French Open
Most Read
Carvajal and Vinicius guide Real Madrid past Dortmund to win Champions League
Star man Kylian Mbappe the next prize for kings of Europe Real Madrid
Toni Kroos celebrates Real Madrid farewell with sixth Champions League win
Novak Djokovic credits crowd with getting him through French Open late, late show

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings