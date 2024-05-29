Ons Jabeur: French Open needs to 'try more' to boost women's prime time tennis

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open WTA - Singles
  4. Ons Jabeur: French Open needs to 'try more' to boost women's prime time tennis

Ons Jabeur: French Open needs to 'try more' to boost women's prime time tennis

Jabeur beat Osorio on Wednesday
Jabeur beat Osorio on WednesdayAFP
Ons Jabeur (29) said the French Open must "try more" when it comes to promoting women's tennis in the tournament's prime time spot.

In the last two years, only two women's singles matches have featured in a total of 20 allocated nighttime sessions.

"I'm going to get in trouble again, aren't I? Listen, I know they're trying here. I wish they'd try more," said Tunisian world number nine Jabeur after reaching the last 32 by seeing off Camila Osorio in three sets on Wednesday.

"It's not something we'll change in a day. I'm watching TV every day. A lot of men matches more than women, and it is the truth."

Over the first four days of the 2024 tournament, all night sessions have featured men's singles - with world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic, second-ranked Jannik Sinner and three-time major winner Andy Murray featuring.

For Jabeur, the standout match on Wednesday was the duel between women's world number one Iga Swiatek and fellow four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

However, that tie closed out the afternoon session on the showpiece Court Philippe Chatrier with Sinner's clash against French veteran Richard Gasquet taking the prime time night session.

Jabeur is hopeful tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, a former world number one, will succeed in the scheduling balance.

"I'm not gonna lie about it. I think Amelie is doing an amazing job and is trying to change that, but these things, they take time," added Jabeur.

"I wish I can see the change more. I wish I saw Osaka and Iga's match today as a night session. But it's a choice. I understand that. Maybe the prime time is now.

"I will keep pushing and I wish really to see promoting more women's sport in general and women's tennis in general."

Mentions
TennisFrench Open WTA - SinglesJabeur OnsFrench Open
Related Articles
Ons Jabeur overcomes Camila Osorio to move into French Open third round
Updated
Ons Jabeur cruises past wildcard Sachia Vickery into French Open second round
Rafael Nadal to face Alexander Zverev in blockbuster opening match of farewell French Open
Show more
Tennis
Coco Gauff cruises past Tamara Zidansek to reach French Open third round
Updated
Naomi Osaka in tears after epic Iga Swiatek defeat but admits: 'I've felt worse'
Defending champion Swiatek survives almighty scare to pip Osaka in French Open thriller
Updated
Rain wreaks havoc at French Open as play cancelled on outside courts
Unconvincing Alcaraz fights off De Jong to reach French Open third round
Updated
David Goffin claims he was spat at by 'hooligan' spectator at French Open
Updated
Ninth-seed Tsitsipas battles past Altmaier to reach French Open third round
Noah replaces Borg as Team Europe captain for 2025 Laver Cup
Most Read
The Netherlands announce their final 26-man squad for Euro 2024
Bayern Munich announce the appointment of Vincent Kompany on three-year deal
David Goffin claims he was spat at by 'hooligan' spectator at French Open
Barcelona officially announce Hansi Flick as new head coach until 2026

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings