Ruthless Swiatek swats Vondrousova aside to set up semi-final with Gauff

Defending champion Iga Swiatek's (23) quest for a fourth French Open title hit top gear as she swatted aside former runner-up Marketa Vondrousova (24) 6-0, 6-2 in 62 minutes on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals.

Swiatek booked a seismic last-four clash with American Coco Gauff in a repeat of the 2022 final won by the Pole who will look to improve her 10-1 overall record against the third seed.

"Honestly I think everything worked," said Swiatek after the match.

"I feel like I've been serving better than in previous rounds and that gave me an extra boost of confidence."

"Today it was pretty straightforward. I'm happy I kept my focus. I felt like I was in the zone today," added the Pole.

Key match stats Flashscore

Swiatek wasted little time to start firing in the clash of reigning Grand Slam champions on Court Philippe Chatrier as she built a 5-0 lead over Wimbledon winner Vondrousova and wrapped up the opening set when the fifth seed hit a shot long.

It was the top seed's third bagel in a row following her demolition of Russian Anastasia Potapova and she achieved it by dictating points from all parts of the court to completely overwhelm 2019 finalist Vondrousova.

The Czech cut a frustrated figure but finally got on board in the second set following a rare Swiatek mistake and earned a breakpoint in the next game, but could not stop her ruthless rival from extending her winning run on clay to 17 matches.

Madrid and Rome champion Swiatek broke for a 3-1 lead and never looked back, sealing victory when Vondrousova hit a shot into the net.