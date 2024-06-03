Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka marches on but Medvedev bows out, Djokovic on court

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open WTA - Singles
  4. Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka marches on but Medvedev bows out, Djokovic on court

Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka marches on but Medvedev bows out, Djokovic on court

Daniil Medvedev is out of the French Open
Daniil Medvedev is out of the French OpenReuters
There are four quarter-final places still up for grabs on both the men's and the women's side of the French Open, and some of the biggest names in the sport are today battling to fill them.

18:08 CET - Francisco Cerundolo (25) has come back to win the second set in his clash with top seed Novak Djokovic (37) for a spot in the quarter-finals. 

The score is currently 6-1, 5-7 - follow the action here

17:50 CET - Spanish-Greek couple Paula Badosa (26) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) have withdrawn from the French Open mixed doubles on Monday, extending the fans' wait to see them take their partnership on court.

Read more here.

16:20 CET - Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev (28) has been knocked out of the French Open by Alex de Minaur (25), who won their encounter 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3.

De Minaur progresses to the quarter-finals where he will face the winner of Alexander Zverev (27) and Holger Rune (21). 

13:55 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) is a quarter-finalist once again thanks to a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win over Emma Navarro (23). 

Jasmine Paolini (28) is also through after beating Elina Avanesyan (21) 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.

12:26 CET - Elena Ryabkina (24) has secured her spot in the last eight with an impressive 6-4, 6-3 win over Elina Svitolina (29). 

08:50 CET - We've got a huge day ahead of us in Paris, with Novak Djokovic (37), Alexander Zverev (27), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Elena Rybakina (24) all looking to move into the quarter-finals. 

First up is Rybakina, who will face Elina Svitolina (29) in just over two hours. 

08:20 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's French Open action!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerFrench OpenFrench Open WTA - Singles
Tennis
Power couple 'Tsitsidosa' withdraw from French Open mixed doubles
Medvedev knocked out of French Open by De Minaur as clay crisis continues
Rybakina marches past Svitolina into French Open quarter-finals, Paolini awaits
Updated
Second seed Sabalenka bludgeons Navarro for French Open quarter-final spot
Jannik Sinner quells Corentin Moutet challenge to book French Open quarter-final spot
Ons Jabeur ends Clara Tauson's run to reach French Open quarters
Carlos Alcaraz glides past Felix Auger-Aliassime into French Open quarters
Stefanos Tsitsipas survives Matteo Arnaldi scare to reach French Open quarter-finals
Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff not in favour of late matches after Novak Djokovic marathon
Most Read
Jose Mourinho officially presented as Fenerbahce manager in front of huge crowd
UCL Team of the Season: Real Madrid stars stand out but who else makes the cut?
Champions League kings Real Madrid deliver on celebration promise
Star man Kylian Mbappe the next prize for kings of Europe Real Madrid

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings