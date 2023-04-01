Kazahk Bublik powers past home hope Zverev in straight sets to reach Halle final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Halle ATP - Singles
  4. Kazahk Bublik powers past home hope Zverev in straight sets to reach Halle final
Kazahk Bublik powers past home hope Zverev in straight sets to reach Halle final
Alexander Bublik in action during his semi-final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev
Alexander Bublik in action during his semi-final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev
Reuters
Kazakh Alexander Bublik (26) broke Alexander Zverev (26) once in each set to power past the German 6-3 7-5 on Saturday and reach the Halle Open final.

Bublik, who regularly delivered first serves at speeds of more than 220 km per hour, gave his opponent no chance on his own serve to make his first final of the year as the grass season heads towards Wimbledon in just over a week.

Zverev, a two-time finalist in Halle, quickly dropped a break behind with Bublik racing to a 4-1 lead in the first set.

The German's return was no match for the Kazakh's thundering serve and Bublik quickly wrapped up the first set in 35 minutes.

Bublik, who reached his second tour semi-final of the season after Italian Jannik Sinner was forced to retire injured, had two more break chances at 3-3 but Zverev dug deep to stay in the contest.

However, the Kazakh played a flawless game at 5-5 to snatch the break he wanted with a superb crosscourt forehand winner and then served out the match.

However, the Kazakh played a flawless game at 5-5 to snatch the break he wanted with a superb crosscourt forehand winner and then served out the match.

"The job is not finished, there is one last match," Bublik said. "I am happy but I try to stay focused. I tried to play my game and I am really happy with the win today. Playing Sasha is really tough and I was a bit lucky in the key moments."

The world number 48 will now play third seed Andrey Rublev who found little resistance from Roberto Bautista-Agut, who has not reached a final on grass in nine years.

The Russian's precision left the Spaniard stunned at times and he was broken only once as he reached the final where he will bid to win his second title of the season.

Mentions
TennisBublik AlexanderZverev AlexanderSinner JannikBautista-Agut RobertoRublev AndreyHalle ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Top seed Medvedev crashes out at Wimbledon warm-up in Halle, Zverev through to semis
Updated
ATP roundup: Sinner reaches quarters in Netherlands, Tiafoe and Hurkacz win in Stuttgart
Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Halle with knee injury, hopes to play at Wimbledon
Show more
Tennis
Vekic plays twice and beats sixth-seed Sakkari to reach German Open final
Injured Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Mallorca Open after also pulling out of Halle
Alcaraz beats Korda to reach Queen's final, De Minaur awaits after defeating Rune
Updated
Tsitsipas says comments about Kyrgios were 'misinterpreted' amid accusations of racism
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Electric Alcaraz reaches Queen's final, surprise results elsewhere
Alcaraz makes semi-finals at Queen's with win over Dimitrov, Rune and Korda also progress
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Medvedev crash out in Halle, Alcaraz into Queen's semi-finals
Updated
Karen Khachanov withdraws from Wimbledon with stress fracture in back
Carlos Alcaraz sails into Queen's Club quarters but Taylor Fritz knocked out
Tennis Tracker: Aryna Sabalenka suffers early exit, Carlos Alcaraz through at Queen's
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Inter Miami announce Busquets signing, Havertz to undergo medical
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently
Here we go! How Fabrizio Romano became football's most respected journalist