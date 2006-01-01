Tennis Tracker: Berrettini returning to form, Pegula suffers shock defeat

Tennis Tracker: Berrettini returning to form, Pegula suffers shock defeat

Berrettini is looking good
Berrettini is looking good
We're approaching the business end of the first week of the grass-court season, with a number of big names taking to the court today in Den Bosch, Stuttgart and Nottingham.

15:55 CET - There has been a big upset in Den Bosch, with top seed Jessica Pegula (30) losing 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 to Aleksandra Krunic (31). On the men's side though, second seed Tommy Paul (27) has won 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 against Alexei Popyrin (24).

In Stuttgart meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini (28) has stepped up his return from injury with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Denis Shapovalov (25). The 2021 Wimbledon finalist is one to watch this grass-court season.

15:20 CET - Rafael Nadal (38) will not be participating in Wimbledon this year, preferring to focus on his Olympic preparation.

Read more here.

14:50 CET - Over in Nottingham, British Wimbledon hope Emma Raducanu (21) is into the quarter-finals after beating Daria Snigur (22) 6-2, 6-2.

Magdalena Frech (26) also progresses to the final eight.

14:30 CET - There's been a boost in the prize pot for the upcoming Grand Slam at Wimbledon with the men's and women's champions set to net an eye-watering 2.7 million pounds. Read more here.

14:00 CET - Starting the day in s'Hertogenbosch, Sebastian Korda (23) defeated Luca Nardi (20) 7-5, 7-5 while over in Stuttgart, both Jan-Lennard Struff (34) and Brandon Nakashima (22) have both progressed to the quarter-finals with wins.

11:00 CET - Today's action is about to get underway with matches getting started in the Netherlands, England and Germany. You can check out today's schedules at the links below.

ATP s'Hertogenbosch 

WTA s'Hertogenbosch WTA

ATP Stuttgart

WTA Nottingham

09:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

