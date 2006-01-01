Tennis Tracker: Berrettini returning to form, Pegula suffers shock defeat

We're approaching the business end of the first week of the grass-court season, with a number of big names taking to the court today in Den Bosch, Stuttgart and Nottingham.

15:55 CET - There has been a big upset in Den Bosch, with top seed Jessica Pegula (30) losing 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 to Aleksandra Krunic (31). On the men's side though, second seed Tommy Paul (27) has won 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 against Alexei Popyrin (24).

In Stuttgart meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini (28) has stepped up his return from injury with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Denis Shapovalov (25). The 2021 Wimbledon finalist is one to watch this grass-court season.

15:20 CET - Rafael Nadal (38) will not be participating in Wimbledon this year, preferring to focus on his Olympic preparation.

14:50 CET - Over in Nottingham, British Wimbledon hope Emma Raducanu (21) is into the quarter-finals after beating Daria Snigur (22) 6-2, 6-2.

Magdalena Frech (26) also progresses to the final eight.

14:30 CET - There's been a boost in the prize pot for the upcoming Grand Slam at Wimbledon with the men's and women's champions set to net an eye-watering 2.7 million pounds.

14:00 CET - Starting the day in s'Hertogenbosch, Sebastian Korda (23) defeated Luca Nardi (20) 7-5, 7-5 while over in Stuttgart, both Jan-Lennard Struff (34) and Brandon Nakashima (22) have both progressed to the quarter-finals with wins.

11:00 CET - Today's action is about to get underway with matches getting started in the Netherlands, England and Germany. You can check out today's schedules at the links below.

09:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!