Alcaraz cruises into Indian Wells quarters with Marozsan victory, Tsitsipas knocked out

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Indian Wells ATP - Singles
  4. Alcaraz cruises into Indian Wells quarters with Marozsan victory, Tsitsipas knocked out
Alcaraz cruises into Indian Wells quarters with Marozsan victory, Tsitsipas knocked out
Alcaraz is into the Indian Wells quarters
Alcaraz is into the Indian Wells quarters
AFP
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (20) sailed into the quarter-finals of the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters on Tuesday as he took revenge on Fabian Marozsan (24) with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The Spanish defending champion had a score to settle with the 58th-ranked Hungarian after losing their only other meeting at last year's Rome Masters.

Alcaraz never let his opponent into the fourth-round match, breaking twice in the opening set and winning 12 of the first 13 points of the second.

The top seed reeled off 22 winners in 75 minutes to race into quarter-finals.

After a slow start this season and an ankle roll several weeks ago in Brazil, Alcaraz appeared on course to continue his chase to a possible second title here.

"I was nervous before the match, I'm not going to lie," the winner said.

"I was playing someone who beat me when I had no chances in the Rome match.

"It was difficult, but I'm happy with how I did. I knew what I had to do - something I did not do last time.

"I played great in the first set and kept pushing in the second. I wanted to break as soon as possible and go up in the score."

The world number two marked his 50th Masters victory with the defeat of Marozsan, and his ninth straight win in Indian Wells.

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas failed to reach a second career quarter-final here, with the 11th seed losing 6-2, 6-4 to rising Czech youngster Jiri Lehecka.

The upset was the youngster's second in succession after dispatching fifth seed Andrey Rublev in the previous round.

Tsitsipas, whose form has been modest so far this season, achieved the last eight during his 2018 debut at the Tennis Garden but has yet to duplicate that effort.

He was ousted in 78 minutes by number 32 Lehecka, winner of the January Adelaide title and now heading into the first Masters quarter-final of his career.

The Czech who has been working since late last season with a mental coach, will await the winner of Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner's clash with Ben Shelton.

Lehecka dominated from the start, claiming the opening set with two breaks of Tsitsipas and losing just four points on serve.

In the second,the Czech saved four break points and advanced on his first match point.

In the women's fourth round, Dubai champion Jasmine Paolini lost 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 to Anastasia Potapova while Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-1 to reach the last eight.

Mentions
TennisIndian Wells ATP - SinglesAlcaraz CarlosMarozsan FabianTsitsipas StefanosLehecka Jiri
Related Articles
Sinner and Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents to make fourth round, Rublev loses
Carlos Alcaraz comes from behind to subdue Matteo Arnaldi in Indian Wells opener
Carlos Alcaraz says ankle injury is better ahead of Indian Wells title defence
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Lehecka stuns Tsitsipas, Alcaraz eases through to Indian Wells quarters
Updated
'Feels like I never left': Simona Halep returns to court in Miami
Rafael Nadal expected to make return on clay at Monte Carlo Masters
Djokovic surprised by his 'really, really bad' level in shock defeat to Nardi
Sabalenka overpowers Raducanu at Indian Wells, Osaka knocked out
Updated
Djokovic stunned by lucky loser Nardi in monumental upset at Indian Wells
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic suffers shock defeat to Nardi to crash out of Indian Wells
Iga Swiatek earns revenge over Linda Noskova to advance at Indian Wells
Most Read
Djokovic surprised by his 'really, really bad' level in shock defeat to Nardi
Ronaldo's Al Nassr exit Asian Champions League with penalty shootout loss to Al Ain
Champions League last 16 to feature seeded draw in next season's revamp
Bayern Munich fans banned from away leg of Champions League quarter-final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings