Tennis Tracker: Navarro stuns Sabalenka in Indian Wells, Ruud battling Monfils

It's another blockbuster day at Indian Wells, with many of the world's top players on the ATP and WTA tours looking to seal their place in the last eight.

21:04 CET - There has just been a huge upset in Indian Wells. Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (25) has been stunned by Emma Navarro (22), suffering a shock 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 defeat at the hands of her American opponent.

It hasn't been easy for Sabalenka since her second Grand Slam triumph at the beginning of the year, with an early round loss in Dubai in addition to this defeat in California. For Navarro, it is undoubtedly the biggest win of her career.

19:10 CET - Play is now underway in California, with Casper Ruud (25) taking on Gael Monfils (37) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) up against Emma Navarro (22).

18:04 CET - First up, women's second seed and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (25) faces Emma Navarro (22) at 19:00 CET before Coco Gauff (20) takes on Belgium's Elise Mertens (28) at 20:30 CET.

Meanwhile, on the men's side, play starts with Casper Ruud's (25) clash with Gael Monfils (37) at 19:00 CET, while the headline matches of Daniil Medvedev (28) against Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Taylor Fritz (26) taking on Holger Rune (20) start later on in the night.

18:00 CET - Good evening and welcome to our Tennis Tracker! Several of the world's top players booked their spots in the quarter-finals yesterday, and today we'll provide you with coverage of the second half of the round of 16 matches.

