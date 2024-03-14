Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Swiatek in early action on blockbuster day at Indian Wells

It's one of the best days on the tennis calendar, with all four men's and women's quarter-finals being played on a jam-packed day of tennis at Indian Wells.

19:35 CET - A piece of news to bring you away from the court, with reports suggesting that the ATP and WTA tours are pushing ahead with talks to merge the media and commercial rights of the sport.

A potential deal coul be valued at around 3 billion pounds ($3.84 billion).

19:10 CET - We're now underway at Indian Wells, as a mouthwatering day of action begins with Jannik Sinner (22) against Jiri Lehecka (22) and Anastasia Potapova (22) facing Marta Kostyuk (21). Buckle up and enjoy the ride...

18:10 CET - Play starts in California in less than an hour with world number three Jannik Sinner (22) taking on Czech Jiri Lehecka (22) at 19:00 CET. The first women's quarter-final of the day gets underway at the same time, with Marta Kostyuk (21) coming up against Anastasia Potapova (22).

Follow Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Wozniacki from 20:30 CET.

Follow Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz from 23:00 CET.

18:00 CET - Hello and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker! It promises to be an eventful one as we approach the business end of proceedings at Indian Wells.