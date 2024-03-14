Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Swiatek into Indian Wells semi-finals, Ruud facing Paul

Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Swiatek into Indian Wells semi-finals, Ruud facing Paul
Jannik Sinner is still unbeaten in 2024
AFP, Flashscore
It's one of the best days on the tennis calendar, with all four men's and women's quarter-finals being played on a jam-packed day of tennis at Indian Wells.

21:47 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) is into the semi-finals in Indian Wells, with her opponent Caroline Wozniacki (33) unfortunately having to retire with the Pole leading 6-4, 1-0.

20:35 CET - Who will be able to stop Jannik Sinner (22) in 2024? The Australian Open champion has notched up another win, cruising past Jiri Lehecka (22) 6-3, 6-3 to continue his sensational unbeaten run. Up next: a potential clash with Carlos Alcaraz (20) in the semi-finals...

20:18 CET - Our first result of the day is in from Indian Wells where Marta Kostyuk (21) has beaten Anastasia Potapova (22) 6-0, 7-5 to make her way into the semi-finals - her first in a Masters series.

19:35 CET - A piece of news to bring you away from the court, with reports suggesting that the ATP and WTA tours are pushing ahead with talks to merge the media and commercial rights of the sport.

A potential deal coul be valued at around 3 billion pounds ($3.84 billion). 

Read more about that here. 

19:10 CET - We're now underway at Indian Wells, as a mouthwatering day of action begins with Jannik Sinner (22) against Jiri Lehecka (22) and Anastasia Potapova (22) facing Marta Kostyuk (21). Buckle up and enjoy the ride... 

18:10 CET - Play starts in California in less than an hour with world number three Jannik Sinner (22) taking on Czech Jiri Lehecka (22) at 19:00 CET. The first women's quarter-final of the day gets underway at the same time, with Marta Kostyuk (21) coming up against Anastasia Potapova (22).

Follow Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Wozniacki from 20:30 CET. 

Follow Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz from 23:00 CET.

18:00 CET - Hello and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker! It promises to be an eventful one as we approach the business end of proceedings at Indian Wells. 

Tennis
Marta Kostyuk holds off Anastasia Potapova to reach Indian Wells semi-finals
Jannik Sinner sails into Indian Wells semi-finals with simple victory over Jiri Lehecka
Men's and women's tennis tours reportedly advance talks to merge commercial rights
China to host Davis Cup finals group stage matches for first time
Coco Gauff targeting Grand Slams and gold medals as she hits her 20s
Navarro stuns second seed Sabalenka at Indian Wells, Gauff cruises past Mertens
Rune and Medvedev set up quarter-final showdown, Ruud battles past Monfils
Alcaraz and Sinner cruise into Indian Wells quarters, Tsitsipas knocked out
