Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and De Minaur cruise through, Alcaraz and Sinner in action

Swiatek takes on Noskova
Swiatek takes on Noskova
Profimedia, Flashscore
The third round of Indian Wells gets underway today, with some of the world's best players taking to the court in California. The Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date with all the results and biggest news from Tennis Paradise.

22:04 CET - Alex de Minaur (25) is the next man through, overcoming Alexander Bublik (26) 7-5, 6-0 after a very competitive first set.

20:36 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) is into the fourth round of Indian Wells after a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 triumph over a very underwhelming and disappointing Frances Tiafoe (26), whose tough season continues. 

20:23 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) has got her revenge against Linda Noskova (19) following defeat to her at the Australian Open, sealing a 6-4, 6-0 win over the Czech. Noskova led 4-2 in the first set, before Swiatek reeled off 10 games in a row to clinch the victory.

19:10 CET - Play is now underway in Indian Wells. 

17:40 CET - Welcome back to yet another Tennis Tracker, and today, we have some mouthwatering clashes in store for you. Up first at 19:00 CET, Iga Swiatek (22) takes on the woman who knocked her out of the Australian Open, Linda Noskova (19), while Frances Tiafoe (26) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) go head-to-head.

A little later on this evening, Carlos Alcaraz (20) faces Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) in what could be a really intriguing encounter, while Jannik Sinner (22), Alex de Minaur (25) and Andrey Rublev (26) are all also in action.

Make sure you follow all the scores from the men's and women's side of the draw live with Flashscore.

