Emma Navarro stuns second seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach Indian Wells quarters

American Emma Navarro (22) stunned world number two Aryna Sabalenka (25) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to record the biggest win of her career and reach the quarter-finals of Indian Wells for the first time on Wednesday.

Navarro absorbed Sabalenka's powerful serve and converted four of her five break-point opportunities to defeat the reigning two-time Australian Open champion in windy conditions.

Navarro came out flying to grab the first set before Sabalenka raised her level in the second to force a decider.

The even-keeled Navarro kept her cool in the final set, fending off a break point and smacking a forehand winner for a crucial service hold and a 4-1 lead.

Navarro, seeded 23rd, broke the hard-hitting Belarusian for a fourth time on match point to set up a meeting with either ninth seed Maria Sakkari (28) of Greece or Frenchwoman Diane Parry (21) in the quarters.

"I'm feeling really good," Navarro said in an on-court interview in front of a supportive crowd.

"It's never easy coming out and playing an opponent like that who is so experienced and so talented. She made it really tough on me today but I was able to play some good tennis in the big moments.

"I just want to say thanks to everyone for coming out and cheering me on today."

With the win Navarro will break into the top 20 for the first time after the tournament and Sabalenka, who won her second Grand Slam crown in Melbourne Park in January, praised her opponent.

"Her potential is really great," Sabalenka told reporters.

"I think she has the potential to be in the top 10."

Coco Gauff (20) dominated Elise Mertens (28) to win 6-0, 6-2 on her 20th birthday and book her spot in the quarter-finals.

The dynamic American played her best tennis of the tournament so far, serving well and stepping into the court to overwhelm the Belgian 24th seed.

Mertens was unable to back up her win over Naomi Osaka (26) in the previous round, hitting just four winners to 21 unforced errors in a match that lasted just over an hour.

Third seeded Gauff saw her section of the draw open up after Sabalenka's loss and will face either 11th seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina (26) or unseeded Yuan Yue (25) of China for a spot in the semis.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.