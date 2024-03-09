Tennis Tracker: Gauff finds way past Burel, Fils and Raducanu also through to third round

Tennis Tracker: Gauff finds way past Burel, Fils and Raducanu also through to third round

Gauff is into the third round

The action at Indian Wells continues to come thick and fast, with another day of non-stop tennis. We will be keeping you up to date with all the results and news from California.

23:16 CET - On the WTA side of the draw, Diane Parry (21) has shocked former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez (21) 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 to progress.

23:11 CET - That is what you call an impressive display from exciting talent Arthur Fils (19) who has knocked out world number 23 Davidovich Fokina (24) 6-3, 6-4 to progress at Indian Wells.

22:31 CET - US Open champion Coco Gauff (19) produced a stunning comeback from 5-2 down in the deciding set against Clara Burel (22) to win an epic 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(4).

21:43 CET - Over on the men's side of the tournament, Ugo Humbert (25) has continued his recent fine form with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Patrick Kypson (24). Cameron Norrie (28) and Adrian Mannarino (35) are also through.

Meanwhile, Daria Kasatkina (26) and Lucia Bronzetti (25) have secured wins, with the former defeating Oceane Dodin (27) 6-3, 7-6(5).

20:48 CET - Emma Raducanu (21) is through to the third round, as her opponent Dayana Yastremska (23) was forced to retire with an injury after trailing 4-0 in the first set.

19:49 CET - The players are about to take to the court as second-round action in Indian Wells continues.

19:46 CET - Ahead of the start of play, Milos Raonic (33) has announced that he has had to pull out of his clash with Holger Rune (20) due to injury. Wishing him a speedy recovery.

18:25 CET - Good evening and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker. It's sure to be another captivating day from Indian Wells, and up first are Coco Gauff (19), Emma Raducanu (21), Holger Rune (20) and the in-form Ugo Humbert (25).

A little later tonight, Novak Djokovic (36) makes his return to California for the first time since 2019, when he takes on Aleksandar Vukic (27) at 23:30 CET.

You can follow all the women's and men's action live at Flashscore