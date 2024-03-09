Tennis Tracker: Humbert and Gauff get day underway, Raducanu through to third round

The action at Indian Wells continues to come thick and fast, with another day of non-stop tennis. We will be keeping you up to date with all the results and news from California.

20:48 CET - Emma Raducanu (21) is through to the third round, as her opponent Dayana Yastremska (23) was forced to retire with an injury after trailing 4-0 in the first set.

19:49 CET - The players are about to take to the court as second-round action in Indian Wells continues.

19:46 CET - Ahead of the start of play, Milos Raonic (33) has announced that he has had to pull out of his clash with Holger Rune (20) due to injury. Wishing him a speedy recovery.

18:25 CET - Good evening and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker. It's sure to be another captivating day from Indian Wells, and up first are Coco Gauff (19), Emma Raducanu (21), Holger Rune (20) and the in-form Ugo Humbert (25).

A little later tonight, Novak Djokovic (36) makes his return to California for the first time since 2019, when he takes on Aleksandar Vukic (27) at 23:30 CET.

You can follow all the women's and men's action live at Flashscore