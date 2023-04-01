Tennis Tracker: Australian Open semi-finalist Yastremska back in action

The busy world of tennis continues today in Linz, Montpellier and Hua Hin, with Dayana Yastremska (23), Gael Monfils (37) and Paula Badosa (26) among some of the standout players in action.

09:08 CET - Having endured a torrid couple of years since injuring his wrist in 2021, former world number three and 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem (30) has admitted that 2024 might be his "last chance" to climb the rankings and rediscover his top form.

Dominic Thiem's career stats Flashscore

07:45 CET - The first matches of the day take place in Thailand, with former world number two Paula Badosa (26) continuing her comeback from injury with a match against Diana Shnaider (19).

