Tennis Tracker: Yastremska continues good form after Australian Open, Monfils knocked out

The busy world of tennis continues today in Linz, Montpellier and Hua Hin, with Dayana Yastremska (23), Gael Monfils (37) and Paula Badosa (26) among some of the standout players in action.

19:25 CET - Despite winning a marathon opening set, Gael Monfils (37) has been knocked out in Montpellier, losing 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-0 to world number 76 Flavio Cobolli (21).

16:32 CET - Australian Open semi-finalist Dayana Yastremska (23) has picked up where she left off in Melbourne, beating Erika Andreeva (19) 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 in Linz.

Defending champion Anastasia Potapova (22) has also claimed victory, winning 6-4, 6-3 against Sara Errani (36).

15:29 CET - Jodie Burrage (24) is into her first WTA 500 quarter-final, after beating Jaqueline Cristian (25) 6-3, 7-6(5).

13:20 CET - Paula Badosa (26) has suffered another setback in her comeback from injury, after being forced to retire in her second-round match against Diana Shnaider (19) in Thailand. The Spaniard was trailing 6-2, 3-4 at the time.

09:08 CET - Having endured a torrid couple of years since injuring his wrist in 2021, former world number three and 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem (30) has admitted that 2024 might be his "last chance" to climb the rankings and rediscover his top form.

07:45 CET - The first matches of the day take place in Thailand, with former world number two Paula Badosa (26) continuing her comeback from injury with a match against Diana Shnaider (19).

