Tennis Tracker: Murray and Monfils in men's US action as Niemeier retires in Prauge

As preparation for the US Open this month continues, Andy Murray's (36) return to action comes In Washington as fan favourite Gael Monfils (36) ends the days action with an interesting encounter with Alexander Bublik (26). Meanwhile the Livesport Prague Open reaches the quarter-final stage.

15:35 CET - And a second result from Austria sees Daniel Galan (27) defeat Daniel Altmaier (24) in another dramatic third-set tie-break, winning 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (10-8).

15:15 CET - Meanwhile in Austria Alex Molcan (25) wins a deciding set tiebreak against Sebastian Ofner (27) who was knocked out of his home tournament.

Molcan won 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) to progress into the semi-finals.

14:42 CET - Play is well underway in Prague at the Livesport Prague Open. Eighth seed Kateryna Baindl (29) is through after playing just five games against Jule Niemeier (23) before the German was forced to retire hurt.

Over in Kitzbuhel, top seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) is through in straight sets having beaten fellow Argentinian Guido Andreozzi (31) 6-2, 6-2.

Back to Prague, where Wimbledon doubles champion Barbora Strycova (37) has been knocked out by India's Ankita Raina (30) in three sets over two-and-a-half hours of tennis with the hometown hero eventually going down to her opponent 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

7:58 CET - An overnight result in Washington to give you comes from second seed Frances Tiafoe (25) who progressed to the quarter-finals after defeating Aslan Karatsev (29) 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5).

Tiafoe vs Karatsev highlights Flashscore

7:41 CET - Good morning and welcome to an action-packed day on Tennis action in the WTA and ATP tour which sees Sir Andy Murray make his return after his epic Wimbledon showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas (24). Other big names in action in Washington include Felix Auger-Aliassime (22) Gael Monfils and on the women's side Elina Svitolina (28) and Belinda Bencic (26).