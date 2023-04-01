Tennis Tracker: Murray and Monfils in men's US action as Prague Open contiunes

Monfils celebrates winning point in first round Washington action
Reuters
As preparation for the US Open this month continues, Andy Murray's (36) return to action comes In Washington as fan favourite Gael Monfils (36) ends the days action with an interesting encounter with Alexander Bublik (26). Meanwhile the Livesport Prague Open reaches the quarter-final stage.

7:58 CET - An overnight result in Washington to give you comes from second seed Frances Tiafoe (25) progressed to the quarter-finals after defeating Aslan Karatsev (29) 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5). 

7:41 CET - Good morning and welcome to an action-packed day on Tennis action in the WTA and ATP tour which sees Sir Andy Murray make his return after his epic Wimbledon showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas (24). Other big names in action in Washington include Felix Auger-Aliassime (22) Gael Monfils and on the women's side Elina Svitolina (28) and Belinda Bencic (26).

Mentions
