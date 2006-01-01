Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Sinner getting their grass-court seasons underway

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. London ATP - Singles
  4. Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Sinner getting their grass-court seasons underway

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Sinner getting their grass-court seasons underway

Alcaraz is defending his title at Queen's
Alcaraz is defending his title at Queen'sAFP
Arguably the three favourites for the men's Wimbledon title are beginning their journey to the All England Club today with Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev all getting their grass-court seasons underway.

10:20 CET - Today's the first day that we'll see how arguably the three main contenders for the men's Wimbledon crown are looking this year on grass, with world number one Jannik Sinner (22) and French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev (27) taking to the court in Halle and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz (21) beginning his title defence at Queen's. 

You can find the schedules for those tournaments and the two WTA ones below. 

Queen's (ATP)

Halle (ATP)

Berlin (WTA)

Birmingham (WTA)

09:17 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerLondon ATP - Singles
Tennis
Alcaraz feels Olympics partner Nadal will teach him how to grow up & 'deal with everything'
Tunisia's Jabeur to skip upcoming Olympics, concerned with change of surface
Milos Raonic downs Cameron Norrie with record 47 aces at Queen's Club
Holger Rune stunned by Australian Jordan Thompson in Queen's first round
Aryna Sabalenka to skip Paris Olympics to focus on hardcourt swing
Bowing out at Wimbledon or Olympics would be fitting, says Andy Murray
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov and Medvedev claim wins, Rune and Ostapenko stunned
French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz eager to take clay form into grass season
Raducanu beaten by Boulter in all British semi at Nottingham
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kvaratskhelia saga with Napoli rumbles on, Lima signs for Wolves
EURO 2024 Tracker: France claim edgy win over Austria after Slovakia shock Belgium
Kylian Mbappe to play with mask after breaking nose, could miss Netherlands clash
Aryna Sabalenka to skip Paris Olympics to focus on hardcourt swing

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings