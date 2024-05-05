Tennis Tracker: Rublev and Auger-Aliassime to battle it out for Madrid title

After almost two weeks of high-quality tennis, the Madrid Open is finally coming to an end, with the men's champion set to be crowned. Will Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) pick up his first Masters title, or can Andrey Rublev (26) grab his second?

18:25 CET - It's roughly 15 minutes until the final gets underway in the Spanish capital, so let's take a closer look at the recent head-to-head record between Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) and Andrey Rublev (26).

Recent head-to-head meetings Flashscore

16:48 CET - It has been a long and often curious 12 days in Madrid, with a number of top players withdrawing from the men's tournament with injury. And one man has benefited from that: Felix Auger-Aliassime (23), who progressed through THREE rounds via withdrawal.

He now has a chance to win his first Masters title, and after a tough 12 months for the talented Canadian, it could be the boost that he has desperately needed.

His opponent though, Andrey Rublev (26), has been here before, with one Masters title to his name last year in Monte Carlo. The Russian had lost four consecutive matches prior to arriving in Madrid, so this is a welcome return to form.

Rublev will undoubtedly be the favourite, but Auger-Aliassime possesses the weapons to come out victorious today.