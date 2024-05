Tennis Tracker: Rublev up against Fritz in first men's semi-final at Madrid Open

It's men's semi-final day at the Madrid Open, and with several of the world's top players absent from the final four, a huge opportunity awaits for Andrey Rublev (26), Taylor Fritz (26), Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) and Jiri Lehecka (22).

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's men's semi-finals at the Madrid Open!