Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Sabalenka set for blockbuster final at Madrid Open

The Madrid Open comes to an end for the women today, with either Iga Swiatek (22) or Aryna Sabalenka (25) set to be crowned as the champion in the Spanish capital.

18:30 CET- It is time for the big one! Play is underway in Madrid between world number one Iga Swiatek (22) and world number two Aryna Sabalenka (25).

17:43 CET - Iga Swiatek (22), despite her expertise on clay, has never won the Madrid Open, and lost to Aryna Sabalenka (25) in the final last year. She will be desperate for revenge against a player who has been far from her best since her Australian Open victory at the start of the year. Sabalenka will be targeting her second title of the year.

Head to head results Flashscore

17:07 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the women's final at the Madrid Open! We should be in for an absolute cracker today, with world No.1 Iga Swiatek (22) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) ready to go head-to-head in around an hour and a half.