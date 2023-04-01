Tennis Tracker: Collins beats Osaka in Abu Dhabi, Murray starts against Machac

Tennis Tracker: Collins beats Osaka in Abu Dhabi, Murray starts against Machac
Naomi Osaka takes to the court for the first time since the Australian Open
AFP, Flashscore
After a relatively quiet week in the world of tennis following the Australian Open, the action ramps up once again with tournaments in Marseille, Dallas, Cordoba, Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca all continuing today.

13:54 CET - Danielle Collins (30) has beaten Naomi Osaka (26) in a blockbuster match-up in Abu Dhabi. The American came through a close first set to triumph 7-5, 6-0 over the four-time Grand Slam champion. 

12:10 CET - Magda Linette (31) was pushed in the opening set by Alexandra Eala (18), but in the end, claimed a 7-6(4), 6-1 victory to progress in Abu Dhabi.

11:57 CET - Harriet Dart (27) is into the next round in Cluj-Napoca, defeating Anna Bondar (26) 6-4, 7-6(0).

10:53 CET - Australian Open quarter-finalist Linda Noskova (19) has been knocked out of the opening round in Abu Dhabi, falling to a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 defeat by Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo (27). 

09:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis action, with play continuing in Marseille, Dallas, Cordoba, Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca. 

