Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Sabalenka in late action, Medvedev through in Miami

After a rain-disrupted day at the Miami Open yesterday, we're in for a blockbuster day of action on Saturday. Several of the world's best players are due to take to the court (if weather permits), including Iga Swiatek (22), Carlos Alcaraz (20), Jannik Sinner (22) and Elena Rybakina (24).

23:56 CET - Plenty of big names in action right now and later on in Miami with no shocks currently on the table. Daniil Medvedev (28) made light work of Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (32), winning the clash 6-4, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek (22) and Naomi Osaka (26) also look likely to progress, whilst Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) take to the court later on in the night session in Miami.

Follow all the matches right here.

22:47 CET - There would be no such problem for world number three Jannik Sinner (22) as he cruised past fellow Italian Andrea Vavassori (28) 6-3, 6-4 to progress.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray's (36) return to winning ways has contiuned this evening with an impressive 7-6 (7-0), 6-3 victory over Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24).

22:17 CET - The first major shock on the ATP side of Miami comes from Dennis Shapovalov (24) knocking out Greek world number 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) 6-2, 6-4.

22:03 CET - In the ATP side of the competition, there has been a shock result as world number 13 Taylor Fritz (26) has lost to Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild (24) 6-3, 6-4.

21:49 CET - The latest result to bring you comes from Danielle Collins (30) progressing against Russian Anastasia Potapova (22) 6-2, 6-2 in a commanding win.

Whilst Romanian and 19th seed Sorana Cirstea (33) has knocked out home favourite Sloane Stephens (31) in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.

20:43 CET - It has taken a while to get there but we have our first results of the day in Miami as a retirement from Lin Zhu (30) sees Jessica Pegula (30) progress to the third round after Pegula had a 6-4, 4-1 lead.

There has also been a retirement in the men's side from American wildcard Martin Damm (20) against Tommy Paul (26) who had taken the first set 6-4.

19:22 CET - We have action in Miami! It is fair to say that there is a lot of catching up to do but at last, we have some tennis to look forward to.

The first matches back underway include world number five Jessica Pegula (30) against Lin Zhu (30) on the WTA side of the tournament and ATP world number 14 Tommy Paul (26) against wildcard Martin Damm (20).

18:15 CET - The latest update from Miami is that there will be no play until 18:30 CET and that is expected to be pushed back further. The rain may have let up for the moment but more rain is forecasted and play may not get underway until the evening in Miami which would be overnight in Europe.

15:20 CET - As expected, we are going to have a delay to the start of play in Miami with the organisation announcing there will be no play before 12:00 local time (17:00 CET). We will bring you updates once we have them if there are any changes.

15:00 CET - Hello and welcome to our Tennis Tracker for what promises to be a fascinating day in Miami!

Unfortunately, after a day of bad weather that curtailed play on Friday, it is back again with a delay to the start of play seemingly inevitable. Lightning strikes have been reported in the area and the gates remain closed to the public. They were meant to open right about now with play to get going at 16:00 CET, but that feels an unlikely proposition. As soon as that changes, we will bring you the news.