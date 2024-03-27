Tennis Tracker: Collins takes opening set against Garcia in Miami quarter-final

We're fast approaching the business end of proceedings at the Miami Open, with several of the world's top players looking to win the prestigious tournament and gain momentum heading into the clay court season.

16:55 CET - We're just over an hour away until play gets underway in Miami, so here's a closer look at that dominant head-to-head record for Danielle Collins (30) over Caroline Garcia (30).

Garcia vs Collins H2H record Flashscore

15:00 CET - Good afternoon and welcome to our Tennis Tracker for a fascinating day's play in Miami!

We are nearing the business end of both men's and women's tournaments in Miami with four quarter-finals taking place from 18:00 CET. First up on court is Caroline Garcia (30) and Danielle Collins (30).

France's Garcia has not enamoured herself with the American crowd so far after beating third seed Coco Gauff (20) in the last round.

Meanwhile, Collins has already seen off two seeded players to make it into the last eight. The pair have met three times before with the American winning all of them in straight sets. Will we see the trend continue later?

