Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov and Zverev battling it out to join stunning Sinner in Miami final

The Miami Open men's semi-finals get underway today, with two mouthwatering contests set to take place to determine who will compete for one of tennis' most prestigious trophies this Sunday.

23:41 CET - The second semi-final, between Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Alexander Zverev (26), will get underway in just under 20 minutes, and while their head-to-head record may suggest that the German won't have too much trouble, Dimitrov has every chance of winning if he plays even half as well as he did against Carlos Alcaraz (20) yesterday.

Zverev has dominated recent ties with Dimitrov Flashscore

22:18 CET - Speaking after the match, Sinner admitted that he expected a more difficult clash and said that he's feeling much better ahead of Sunday's final than he was last year.

"I'm a different player, a different person," he said. "Sometimes, I think back and I remember the night before the final. I couldn't sleep, I was sweating during the night and now I handle the situation much, much better."

21:28 CET - What a performance from Jannik Sinner (22)! The Italian has cruised into the Miami Open final with a complete destruction of Daniil Medvedev (28), winning 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour.

What a player he's become.

20:50 CET - Sinner looks in the mood tonight, with the Italian taking the first set 6-1 in just 34 minutes!

20:00 CET - The first men's semi-final, between 2023 finalists Medvedev and Sinner, will begin in just 15 minutes. The former may have beaten the latter here last year, but the Italian is the favourite this time around given his form in 2024.

Sinner has had the edge lately Flashscore

18:07 CET - Good evening, and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker! We have a pair of stunning semi-finals for you in Miami, with Alexander Zverev (26) taking on Grigor Dimitrov (32) a little later tonight at 00:00 CET.

However, the main event of the day is the first match between Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (28) - a repeat of this year's thrilling Australian Open final. It's going to be a cracker.