Tennis Tracker: Gauff and Shelton in early action, Pegula and De Minaur to follow

Tennis Tracker: Gauff and Shelton in early action, Pegula and De Minaur to follow
It's another stellar day at the Miami Open, with Iga Swiatek (22), Jannik Sinner (22), Coco Gauff (20) and defending champion Daniil Medvedev (28) all looking to seal their places in the latter stages of the tournament.

15:55 CET - Play will be getting underway shortly in Miami, with Ben Shelton (21) up against Martin Landaluce (18) and 12th seed Jasmine Paolini (28) facing Emma Navarro (22) in the standout matches. 

15:00 CET - Good afternoon and welcome to our Tennis Tracker for another star-studded day's play in Miami!

A busy schedule kicks off with Daria Kasatkina (26) and Jasmine Paolini (28) both in action, while home favourite Coco Gauff (20) is due to take on Oceane Dodin (27) around 17:00 CET

Meanwhile, on the men's side of the tournament, Ben Shelton (21) and Lorenzo Musetti (22) play their respective second round matches from 16:00 CET, with Alex de Minaur (25) and Grigor Dimitrov (32) in action shortly afterwards. 

