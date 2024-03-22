Tennis Tracker: Jabeur in late Miami action as Gauff and Sabalenka advance

It's a star-studded Friday in Miami, with several of the world's top players in action. Aryna Sabalenka (25) takes to the court for the first time since the tragic death of former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov, while Jannik Sinner (22), Iga Swiatek (22) and defending champion Daniil Medvedev (28) are among the rest in action on day six of the Miami Open.

00:00 CET - Plenty of action still to be played in Miami overnight with Andy Murray (36) in action as well as the likes of Daniil Medvedev (28), France Tiafoe (26) and Ons Jabeur (29).

Make sure to follow all the action through the night right here.

23:33 CET - Our first results are in from Miami and there has been a big shock in the early going with Czech rising star Tomas Machac (23) has seen off fifth seed Andrey Rublev (26) 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff's (20) match against Nadia Podorska (27) went more to the script as the American advanced in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka (26) is also into the next round thanks to a 6-4, 6-3 win against Paula Badosa (26).

22:10 CET - We have some tennis! After a near six-hour delay for rain, third seed Coco Gauff (20) is set to take to Stadium as she takes on Argentina's Nadia Podorska (27).

Follow the game live now.

Meanwhile, friends Paula Badosa (26) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) are now on Grandstand in what has been a heartbreaking week for the Belarussian.

You can follow that game here.

20:46 CET - We're still no closer to play as the rain continues to fall in Miami. The tournament has provided an update with all matched delayed until at least 4.30pm local time (21:30 CET). It could be a while longer, however, as the forecast makes for grim reading.

16:05 CET - Rain has delayed the start of play in Miami, with matches not expected to get underway until 17:00 CET at the earliest.

15:45 CET - Kicking off proceedings is a blockbuster clash between Aryna Sabalenka (25) and close friend Paula Badosa (26). Coco Gauff (20), Caroline Garcia (30) and Daria Kasatkina (26) are also in action later this afternoon.

On the men's side, first up is fifth seed Andrey Rublev (26) who takes on Tomas Machac (23), while in-form Ugo Humbert (25) opens his tournament against Botic Van De Zandschulp (28).

15:20 CET - Hello and welcome to our Tennis Tracker for what promises to be an action-packed day in Miami!