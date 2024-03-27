Tennis Tracker: Pegula faces Alexandrova for semi-final spot before Medvedev takes on Jarry

Ekaterina Alexandrova, left, defeated Iga Swiatek to make it into the quarter final

We're fast approaching the business end of proceedings at the Miami Open, with several of the world's top players looking to win the prestigious tournament and gain momentum heading into the clay court season.

23:36 CET - Two more games tonight in Miami, where Jessica Pegula (29) could guarantee an American in the final when she faces Ekaterina Alexandrova (29). Remember, the winner will face Danielle Collins (30) on Friday.

Alexandrova is in good form of late, she downed Iga Swiatek (22) to make it into the last eight.

That match starts at 00:00 CET and you can follow it here with us.

Later, Daniil Medvedev (28) takes on Nicolas Jarry (28) in their quarter-final clash. The pair have only faced each other once before with the Russian winning on clay back in 2019 with a straight-sets win.

Follow this game here from around 01:30 CET.

21:43 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has made light work of Tomas Machac (23), easing into the semi-finals with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in 93 minutes.

21:10 CET - Despite Tomas Machac (23) playing some high-quality tennis, Jannik Sinner (22) has taken the first set 6-4 and is control of his destiny.

19:45 CET - Up next, men's second seed Jannik Sinner (22) faces Czechia's Tomas Machac (23) for a spot in the last four.

You can follow that match here.

19:40 CET - Danielle Collins (30) has booked her place in the Miami Open semi-finals after a convincing 6-3, 6-2 victory over Caroline Garcia (30). It's a fourth consecutive win for Collins over the Frenchwoman.

16:55 CET - We're just over an hour away until play gets underway in Miami, so here's a closer look at that dominant head-to-head record for Danielle Collins (30) over Caroline Garcia (30).

Garcia vs Collins H2H record Flashscore

15:00 CET - Good afternoon and welcome to our Tennis Tracker for a fascinating day's play in Miami!

We are nearing the business end of both men's and women's tournaments in Miami with four quarter-finals taking place from 18:00 CET. First up on court is Caroline Garcia (30) and Danielle Collins (30).

France's Garcia has not enamoured herself with the American crowd so far after beating third seed Coco Gauff (20) in the last round.

Meanwhile, Collins has already seen off two seeded players to make it into the last eight. The pair have met three times before with the American winning all of them in straight sets. Will we see the trend continue later?

Before then check out the shot of the day from Miami.