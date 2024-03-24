Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Murray in Miami action, Rune stunned by Marozsan

Sinner will be expecting to cruise into the next round today
Sinner will be expecting to cruise into the next round today
Reuters, Flashscore
It's another stellar day at the Miami Open, with Iga Swiatek (22), Jannik Sinner (22), Coco Gauff (20) and defending champion Daniil Medvedev (28) all looking to seal their places in the latter stages of the tournament.

20:56 CET - The comeback contiunes this evening for Naomi Osaka (26) as she takes on Caroline Garcia (30) in her toughest test so far in Miami. That match is now underway.

AFP, Flashscore

20:41 CET - Despite a tough test from former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez (21), Jessica Pegula (30) has made no mistake in progessing, winning 7-5, 6-4.

20:31 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) rarely does boring matches and he has won another thrilling encounter against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo (26) 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 to progress. 

20:00 CET - Number two seed Jannik Sinner (22) is also underway as he faces Tallon Griekspoor (27) for a place in the third round. 

AFP, Flashscore

19:50 CET - Next up in today's frantic action is Andy Murray (36) against Tomas Machac (23). Murray is growing into this tournament and has finally found a way to win again after a difficult start to 2024. 

AFP, Flashscore

19:35 CET - The first major shock of the day on the ATP tournament comes from sixth seed Holger Rune (20) losing in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 against Hungary's Fabian Marozsan (24), winning just two games. 

There was no such upset for Aussie Alex De Minaur (25) who made light work of Korea's Soonwoo Kwon (26) 6-3, 6-2.

18:10 CET - Coco Gauff (20) is continuing to make the most of home advantage with a convincing 6-4, 6-0 victory over France's Oceane Dodin (27).

Elsewhere on the women's side, 12th seed Jasmine Paolini (28) has crashed out of the tournament against 20th seed Emma Navarro (22), losing 6-2, 6-3, 6-0 in a match which saw both players have countless break points on each others serves.

17:41 CET - In the first match to finish on the WTA side, Sorana Cirstea (33) has continued her impressive start to this tournament with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over 10th seed Daria Kasatkina (26). 

17:33 CET - After yesterday's day of dissaspointment for USA, Ben Shelton (21) is now their biggest hope left in Miami and he has eased into the third round with a 6-3, 6-4 win against young Spainaird Martin Landaluce (18).

15:55 CET - Play will be getting underway shortly in Miami, with Ben Shelton (21) up against Martin Landaluce (18) and 12th seed Jasmine Paolini (28) facing Emma Navarro (22) in the standout matches. 

Flashscore

15:00 CET - Good afternoon and welcome to our Tennis Tracker for another star-studded day's play in Miami!

A busy schedule kicks off with Daria Kasatkina (26) and Jasmine Paolini (28) both in action, while home favourite Coco Gauff (20) is due to take on Oceane Dodin (27) around 17:00 CET

Meanwhile, on the men's side of the tournament, Ben Shelton (21) and Lorenzo Musetti (22) play their respective second round matches from 16:00 CET, with Alex de Minaur (25) and Grigor Dimitrov (32) in action shortly afterwards. 

