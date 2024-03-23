Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Murray through as Osaka in evening action in Miami

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Miami ATP - Singles
  4. Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Murray through as Osaka in evening action in Miami
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Murray through as Osaka in evening action in Miami
Updated
Tsitsipas in action at Indian Wells
Tsitsipas in action at Indian Wells
AFP, Flashscore
After a rain-disrupted day at the Miami Open yesterday, we're in for a blockbuster day of action on Saturday. Several of the world's best players are due to take to the court (if weather permits), including Iga Swiatek (22), Carlos Alcaraz (20), Jannik Sinner (22) and Elena Rybakina (24).

22:47 CET - There would be no such problem for world number three Jannik Sinner (22) as he cruised past fellow Italian Andrea Vavassori (28) 6-3, 6-4 to progress.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray's (36) return to winning ways has contiuned this evening with an impressive 7-6 (7-0), 6-3 victory over Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24).

22:17 CET - The first major shock on the ATP side of Miami comes from Dennis Shapovalov (24) knocking out Greek world number 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) 6-2, 6-4

22:03 CET - In the ATP side of the competition, there has been a shock result as world number 13 Taylor Fritz (26) has lost to Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild (24) 6-3, 6-4

21:49 CET - The latest result to bring you comes from Danielle Collins (30) progressing against Russian Anastasia Potapova (22) 6-2, 6-2 in a commanding win.

Whilst Romanian and 19th seed Sorana Cirstea (33) has knocked out home favourite Sloane Stephens (31) in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.

20:43 CET - It has taken a while to get there but we have our first results of the day in Miami as a retirement from Lin Zhu (30) sees Jessica Pegula (30) progress to the third round after Pegula had a 6-4, 4-1 lead.

There has also been a retirement in the men's side from American  wildcard Martin Damm (20) against Tommy Paul (26) who had taken the first set 6-4.

19:22 CET - We have action in Miami! It is fair to say that there is a lot of catching up to do but at last, we have some tennis to look forward to.

The first matches back underway include world number five Jessica Pegula (30) against Lin Zhu (30) on the WTA side of the tournament and ATP world number 14 Tommy Paul (26) against wildcard Martin Damm (20).

18:15 CET - The latest update from Miami is that there will be no play until 18:30 CET and that is expected to be pushed back further. The rain may have let up for the moment but more rain is forecasted and play may not get underway until the evening in Miami which would be overnight in Europe. 

15:20 CET - As expected, we are going to have a delay to the start of play in Miami with the organisation announcing there will be no play before 12:00 local time (17:00 CET). We will bring you updates once we have them if there are any changes.

15:00 CET - Hello and welcome to our Tennis Tracker for what promises to be a fascinating day in Miami!

Unfortunately, after a day of bad weather that curtailed play on Friday, it is back again with a delay to the start of play seemingly inevitable. Lightning strikes have been reported in the area and the gates remain closed to the public. They were meant to open right about now with play to get going at 16:00 CET, but that feels an unlikely proposition. As soon as that changes, we will bring you the news.

Mentions
TennisMiami ATP - SinglesTennis TrackerMurray Andy
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Rain wipes out play after Sabalenka battles through, Rublev sent packing
Tennis Tracker: Returning Halep knocked out by Badosa, Wozniacki cruises through in Miami
Halep to face Badosa in fascinating Miami opener, Swiatek seeks Sunshine Double
Show more
Tennis
Pegula advances after Zhu retires as play resumes at Miami Open
Aryna Sabalenka advances in Miami after battling victory against Paula Badosa
Aryna Sabalenka's much anticipated Miami opener against Paula Badosa delayed by rain
Canadian and Cincinnati Masters to be expanded to 12-day events from 2025
Daniil Medvedev begins Miami defence in the shadow of ATP's latest rivalry
Maria Sakkari romps into Miami third round, Caroline Wozniacki loses in thriller
Another Kei Nishikori comeback ends in early Miami exit to Sebastian Ofner
Tennis Tracker: Sakkari and Rybakina through in Miami, Wozniacki stunned by Kalinina
Most Read
Brazil boss break silence on 'shameful' Robinho and Alves rape cases
Russia cancels Paraguay friendly following Moscow shooting attack
Scotland hit for four in humbling by ruthless Netherlands display
Aryna Sabalenka's much anticipated Miami opener against Paula Badosa delayed by rain

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings