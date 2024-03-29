Tennis Tracker: Sinner storms past Medvedev to reach Miami final, Dimitrov facing Zverev

Tennis Tracker: Sinner storms past Medvedev to reach Miami final, Dimitrov facing Zverev
Sinner beat Medvedev with ease
AFP, Flashscore
The Miami Open men's semi-finals get underway today, with two mouthwatering contests set to take place to determine who will compete for one of tennis' most prestigious trophies this Sunday.

21:28 CET - What a performance from Jannik Sinner (22)! The Italian has cruised into the Miami Open final with a complete destruction of Daniil Medvedev (28), winning 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour.

What a player he's become. 

20:50 CET - Sinner looks in the mood tonight, with the Italian taking the first set 6-1 in just 34 minutes!

20:00 CET - The first men's semi-final, between 2023 finalists Medvedev and Sinner, will begin in just 15 minutes. The former may have beaten the latter here last year, but the Italian is the favourite this time around given his form in 2024. 

Sinner has had the edge lately
18:07 CET - Good evening, and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker! We have a pair of stunning semi-finals for you in Miami, with Alexander Zverev (26) taking on Grigor Dimitrov (32) a little later tonight at 00:00 CET.

However, the main event of the day is the first match between Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (28) - a repeat of this year's thrilling Australian Open final. It's going to be a cracker.

