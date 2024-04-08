Tennis Tracker: All eyes on Monte Carlo as opening round continues on second day

Borna Coric beat Alexander Bublik on day one in Monte Carlo
AFP, Flashscore
We had plenty of finals to enjoy on Sunday but today it's all about the men in Monte Carlo as the first round continues on the hallowed clay courts of the Principality.

08:50 CET - It’s early days in Monte Carlo with the top eight seeds only entering in the second round but there are still plenty of heavy hitters taking to the clay in the opening stage.

Grigor Dimitrov (32), Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Ugo Humbert (25) are all in action today with play starting at around 11:00 CET. Check out the schedule here.

07:45 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27), Matteo Berrettini (27) and Ben Shelton (21) all won ATP tournaments on Sunday. Catch up on yesterday’s action here.

07:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to the Tennis Tracker for Monday, April 8th. Today, our focus will be firmly on Monte Carlo as the traditional ATP clay event continues through its opening round.

Yesterday, the round started with Taylor Fritz (26) and Alexander Bublik (26) both falling to Lorenzo Musetti (22) and Borna Coric (27) respectively.

Catch up on all the opening day results and see today's schedule here.

ATP roundup: Hurkacz wins in Estoril, Shelton & Berrettini claim titles
Danielle Collins crushes Daria Kasatkina to triumph again in Charleston
Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe to face off in all-American ATP Houston final
Novak Djokovic wants last dance with Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros
Kasatkina battles past Pegula to set up Charleston final meeting with in-form Collins
Djokovic keeping his Monte Carlo expectations in check on return to action
ATP roundup: Hurkacz and Ruud through in Estoril, Shelton into Houston semis
