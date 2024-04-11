Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Zverev in action after Medvedev knocked out in Monte Carlo

The third round gets underway at Monte Carlo today with several of the world's best players involved, including Novak Djokovic (36), Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (28).

13:17 CET - We have a shock in Monte Carlo! Daniil Medvedev (28) has been knocked out in the third round after falling to a 6-3, 7-5 defeat to fellow Russian Karen Khachanov (27).

Match stats Flashscore

Elsewhere, Grigor Dimitrov's (32) impressive form in 2024 continues with a relatively comfortable 6-4, 6-3 win over Miomir Kecmanovic (24).

13:00 CET - Alex de Minaur (25) has sealed his place in the quarter-finals after a routine 6-3, 6-4 victory over Alexei Popyrin (24). The 11th seed will face either Novak Djokovic (36) or Lorenzo Musetti (22) in the last eight.

10:30 CET - Play starts in just over 30 minutes at Monte Carlo, with Daniil Medvedev (28) up against compatriot Karen Khachanov (27) and Alex de Minaur (25) facing fellow Australian Alexei Popyrin (24).

