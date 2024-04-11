Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Musetti after Medvedev and Zverev knocked out

The third round gets underway at Monte Carlo today with several of the world's best players involved, including Novak Djokovic (36), Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (28).

17:00 CET - World number one Novak Djokovic (36) is into the quarter-finals in Monte Carlo after a hard-fought 7-5, 6-3 win against Italian Lorenzo Musetti (22).

15:54 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) has secured a hugely impressive 7-5, 7-6(3) victory over fifth seed Alexander Zverev (26). The Greek will face Karen Khachanov (26) in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

14:39 CET - Sumit Nagal's (26) run in Monte Carlo has come to an end, but he put up a great fight against seventh seed Holger Rune (20). The Dane won the first set before Nagal battled to draw level only to see Rune advance 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

13:17 CET - We have a shock in Monte Carlo! Daniil Medvedev (28) has been knocked out in the third round after falling to a 6-3, 7-5 defeat to fellow Russian Karen Khachanov (27).

Elsewhere, Grigor Dimitrov's (32) impressive form in 2024 continues with a relatively comfortable 6-4, 6-3 win over Miomir Kecmanovic (24).

13:00 CET - Alex de Minaur (25) has sealed his place in the quarter-finals after a routine 6-3, 6-4 victory over Alexei Popyrin (24). The 11th seed will face either Novak Djokovic (36) or Lorenzo Musetti (22) in the last eight.

10:30 CET - Play starts in just over 30 minutes at Monte Carlo, with Daniil Medvedev (28) up against compatriot Karen Khachanov (27) and Alex de Minaur (25) facing fellow Australian Alexei Popyrin (24).

10:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker!